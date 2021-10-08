Man killed in head-on crash near Pingree Grove
Updated 10/8/2021 9:49 AM
A man was killed Thursday in a crash on Plank Road near Pingree Grove, the Kane County sheriff's office reports.
The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. between Barr and Marshall roads. A Toyota RAV4 was westbound on Plank when it crossed the center line. It hit a Chevrolet pickup truck, which was pulling a landscaping trailer, head-on.
The RAV4's driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not being released until his family is notified.
The driver of the pickup, and his 2-year-old son, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are from Streamwood.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.