Man killed in head-on crash near Pingree Grove

A man was killed Thursday in a crash on Plank Road near Pingree Grove, the Kane County sheriff's office reports.

The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. between Barr and Marshall roads. A Toyota RAV4 was westbound on Plank when it crossed the center line. It hit a Chevrolet pickup truck, which was pulling a landscaping trailer, head-on.

The RAV4's driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not being released until his family is notified.

The driver of the pickup, and his 2-year-old son, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are from Streamwood.