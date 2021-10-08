Itasca sets meeting to hear public comment on Haymarket proposal

Before Itasca trustees vote on a controversial proposal to open a drug treatment facility, they want to let residents provide additional feedback.

Itasca's plan commission is recommending the village board deny Haymarket Center's plan to convert a former hotel along Irving Park Road into a 240-bed facility for adult patients with drug and alcohol use disorders.

The proposal now heads to the village board for a final decision. However, the vote won't happen right away.

Instead, the village will begin hearing public comments about Haymarket's proposal on Tuesday at the village hall. Another day of public comment could be scheduled for Wednesday, depending on the number of people who want to speak.

Citizens have until noon Tuesday to sign up to speak. They can preregister online or call (630) 773-0835.

The village is asking residents to limit their comments to no more than five minutes. People who don't sign up are not guaranteed to be able to speak.

After the public comment, the village will have additional meetings to hear from Haymarket's representatives and lawyers representing opponents of the plan. Village officials said they anticipate trustees will vote on the proposal in early November.