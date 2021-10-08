Hampshire High School to go remote-only for two weeks to fight COVID spread

Hampshire High School will close for two weeks to fight the spread of COVID-19. John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2018

Hampshire High School will close for two weeks to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The school announced on Friday the Kane County Health Department put it on "adaptive pause."

Students will not be allowed on campus from Tuesday through Oct. 22, according to a notice from the school. Instruction will be conducted remotely.

Only immediate relatives of football players and marching band members will be allowed to attend tonight's football games.

According to the health department, as of Sept. 28, the high school had 37 positive COVID-19 cases.