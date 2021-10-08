Feder: ESPN Chicago boss heads back to Boston after 'amazing two years'

On the same day the Chicago White Sox opened their playoff series, a top management change suddenly unfolded behind the scenes at the team's radio home, WMVP 1000-AM, Robert Feder writes.

Debbie Brown, vice president of marketing at Good Karma Brands and a 22-year veteran of the company, was named interim market manager of the ESPN Chicago sports/talk station.

The Milwaukee-based company has been operating ESPN 1000 under a local marketing agreement with the ESPN Radio unit of Walt Disney Co. since September 2019.

The front office shuffle Thursday was prompted by the resignation of Mike Thomas, who had been Chicago market manager since just after Good Karma Brands stepped in. He's leaving the company to return to Boston, where he'd spent 12 years as a program director before his move here.

His new job -- as senior vice president and Boston market manager for Audacy -- will put him in charge of a six-station group, effective November 1.

