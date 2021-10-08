 

COVID-19 update: 2,744 new cases, 35 additional deaths, 1,653 hospitalizations

  • So far, 7,109,230 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 56% of Illinois' 12.7 million population.

Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 10/8/2021 12:32 PM

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,744 Friday with 35 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Thursday, 33,235 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 35,898.

 

The federal government has delivered 17,727,225 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 14,822,824 shots have been administered.

So far, 7,109,230 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 56% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,653 as of Thursday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.1% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,650,108 and 25,224 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 145,034 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

