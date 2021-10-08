Chicago planning chief urged to 'do everything in your power' to keep Bears in city

The Chicago Bears have signed a purchase agreement for the 326-acre Arlington International Racecourse, a potential site of a new stadium that would replace Soldier Field. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

A top Chicago official was urged to get on the political playing field and do whatever he can to prevent the Bears from moving to Arlington Heights.

Ald. Harry Osterman (48th), chairman of the Chicago City Council's Housing Committee, said he doesn't want to drive to Arlington Heights to watch his beloved Bears. And he's certain plenty of Arlington Heights residents "don't want to see a bunch of Chicagoans" descend on their Northwest suburb at least 10 days a year.

That's where Maurice Cox comes in. He's the commissioner of planning and development in Chicago. So could he play a role in planning and developing the new stadium many observers believe it will take to prevent the Bears from closing on the agreement they signed last week to purchase the 326-acre site of the now-shuttered Arlington International Racecourse for $197.2 million?

