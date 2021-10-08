 

Bensenville teen guilty of involuntary manslaughter in shooting death of boy

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 10/8/2021 10:36 AM

A Bensenville teen was found guilty Thursday of involuntary manslaughter, for shooting a 13-year-old boy to death in 2019.

DuPage County Judge Brian Jacobs also found the respondent -- who was 14 at the time -- guilty of reckless conduct and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a spokesman for the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

 

On Aug. 8, 2019, the teen boy; the victim, Hunter Krzysik; and two other 14-year-old boys had been hanging out, first at a park, then at an apartment on George Street.

The boy who lived in the apartment testified he decided to show his friends the guns his father owned.

The witness' father kept three handguns, a shotgun, an AK-47 rifle and another rifle stored in bags beneath a bed.

No adults were at home that afternoon. The witness testified that he first brought a handgun outside to a patio, where Hunter looked at it. They then went inside, and Hunter asked to see the gun again, so the witness handed it to him.

The witness said that when he was putting the gun away in a duffel bag, he noticed one of the handguns was missing. He said he heard a loud bang, and saw Hunter fall to the floor. Hunter was shot in the head.

Police officers who responded to the boys' 911 call testified they heard the respondent say he had shot Hunter. On the 911 call, the respondent is heard saying he thought the gun was not loaded.

The respondent will remain in the custody of his parents until he is sentenced. He could be sentenced to court supervision or probation, or he could be sent to a state juvenile detention center until his 21st birthday.

The next court date is Dec. 3, where Jacobs will receive a social history about the respondent and set a date for sentencing.

Jacobs has prohibited the Daily Herald from naming the respondent. This is a typical practice in DuPage juvenile court.

