Authorities: Des Plaines man sexually assaulted massage client

A Des Plaines man running a therapeutic massage business without a license has been charged with sexually assaulting a female client more than two years ago, authorities said Friday.

Craig Slater, 73, of the 600 block of Morray Court, was arrested this week and charged with criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse, court documents indicate.

The attacks occurred in 2019 when the victim was 38, police said.

The woman had suffered a back injury and had been referred to Slater for treatment, documents indicate.

Even though Slater isn't a licensed physical therapist or masseuse, he'd been operating a massage therapy business in the basement of his house, documents indicate.

The victim went to Slater for treatment four times. He instructed her to inappropriately touch him during one session and inappropriately touched her without consent during two subsequent sessions, documents indicate.

Police learned of the attacks after the victim told another person about them in August.

Slater was arrested Tuesday morning at his home.

Slater was released on a $100,000 recognizance bond Thursday following a hearing in the Skokie branch of Cook County circuit court, a spokeswoman for the state's attorney's office said. He is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 27.