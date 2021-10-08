 

'A significant enhancement': Mundelein completes overpass beautification project

  • Margaret Resnick, left, and Dawn Abernathy plant greenery Friday near the railroad overpass on Route 45 south of Hickory Street in Mundelein. The beautification project was partially funded by a grant.

  • Members of the Mundelein/Vernon Hills Rotary Club work on a beautification project Friday near the railroad overpass on Route 45 south of Hickory Street in Mundelein.

Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 10/8/2021 8:26 PM

An effort to improve the appearance of a railroad overpass on Mundelein's south side has been completed -- and village officials are ready to show it off.

The project focused on the overpass on Route 45 south of Hickory Street, near one of the primary entrances to the village.

 

Native trees including oaks, ginkgos and maples were planted on both sides of the overpass. Other plantings included hydrangea, coneflowers and day lilies.

Additionally, Mundelein public works crews painted the side walls of the overpass, using a light gray shade.

"It looks much nicer now," Mayor Steve Lentz said Friday. "The plantings are awesome."

A public ceremony marking the three-week project's completion is set for 2:30 p.m. Monday. Attendees should park in the south lot at the New Hope Christian Fellowship Church, 1401 S. Lake St.

The church is just north of the train tracks.

The work cost $79,000, village officials said. It was partially funded by a $25,000 grant from a nonprofit group called America in Bloom and Canadian National Railway's CN EcoConnexions From the Ground Up program.

The programs support community projects that enhance landscapes, improve environmental stewardship and boost the quality of life.

Volunteers with the Mundelein/Vernon Hills Rotary Club played a key role, helping with the plantings.

Lentz called the project "a significant enhancement to the main highway through our community."

"I hope this is just the first of many future beautification projects for Mundelein," he said.

It may not even be the last aesthetic improvement at the overpass. A message welcoming visitors to Mundelein is envisioned for the structure, Lentz said.

0 Comments
