36th annual St. Charles Scarecrow Fest opens for family fun

A short rain shower dampened festivalgoers on opening day of St. Charles Scarecrow Fest on Friday in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Dancers from Elite Academy of Dance take a break in Lincoln Park before preforming on opening day of St. Charles Scarecrow Fest on Friday in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Eighty-five handmade scarecrows are on display around town during St. Charles Scarecrow Fest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The St. Charles Dance Company's performance dance company dodges rain drops as they perform the monster mash in Lincoln Park on the opening day of St. Charles Scarecrow Fest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Two-year-old Evelyn Meyer of Elburn gets a closer look at a scarecrow in Lincoln Park with her mom, Abby, on the opening day of St. Charles Scarecrow Fest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Festivalgoers were dodging raindrops as the 36th annual St. Charles Scarecrow Festival opened Friday with a smattering of rain.

The damp weather couldn't stop the St. Charles Dance Company's dancers, who smiled and lept their way through performing the monster mash in Lincoln Park.

The dancers twirled and jumped in growing puddles as their parents sat patiently, trying to hide under umbrellas and makeshift covers in the sudden downpour.

Two-year-old Evelyn Meyer of Elburn didn't mind the raindrops as she got a close-up look at a spaceman scarecrow in Lincoln Park with her mom, Abby.

"I have been coming to this festival since I was her age," Abby Meyer said with a big smile.

Eighty-five handmade scarecrows are on display around town during the festival, presented by AAA.

Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance, says she is excited about a great weekend for locals and visitors alike.

"This year, we've worked hard on continuing the success of Scarecrow Fest and seeing how we can make it a benefit for all to enjoy," Sawicki said.

The festival continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday in downtown St. Charles.

For the full lineup of entertainment, visit scarecrowfest.com.