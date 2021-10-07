Security detail opened fire at carjacker outside Preckwinkle's home, but details remain sketchy

A security detail exchanged gunfire with a carjacker outside the Hyde Park home of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle last week, but neither she nor other officials would release details of the attack Thursday, including whether the robber was shot.

The incident occurred on Sept. 27 but was not acknowledged by Chicago police or county officials until this week after the shooting was reported by CWB Chicago.

A Cook County Forest Preserve District police officer was parked outside Preckwinkle's home on the 5100 block of South Kimbark Avenue when an "armed offender" walked up and opened fire while trying to take the car around 8:30 p.m., according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.