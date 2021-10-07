Feder: Bozo the Clown gets new owner

Actor David Arquette has acquired ownership of the character of Bozo the Clown from Larry Harmon Pictures.

Harmon, who died in 2008, bought the licensing rights from Capitol Records in 1956.

Arquette plans to open an Empire Circus festival in New York, featuring and a choose-your-own-adventure experience along with Bozo.

"Bozo represents a world of love, light and laughter. Something we can all use more of right now," Arquette said in a statement.

In Chicago, the beloved "Bozo's Circus" ran for 40 years on WGN-Channel 9.

The show was canceled in 2001, but the station continues to feature Bozo as a goodwill ambassador at parades and special events.

