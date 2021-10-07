Feder: Amy Freeze joins Fox Weather

Remember Amy Freeze?

From 2007 to 2011 the aptly named weather forecaster gained a wide following at Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32, where she was the first female chief meteorologist on Chicago TV.

Now she's just been hired as an anchor for Fox Weather, a new 24/7 advertiser-supported video-on-demand streaming weather service, set to debut Oct. 25.

Freeze signed off Sunday after 10 years as weekend meteorologist at WABC, the ABC-owned station in New York.

