Feder: Amy Freeze joins Fox Weather
Updated 10/7/2021 6:32 AM
Remember Amy Freeze?
From 2007 to 2011 the aptly named weather forecaster gained a wide following at Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32, where she was the first female chief meteorologist on Chicago TV.
Now she's just been hired as an anchor for Fox Weather, a new 24/7 advertiser-supported video-on-demand streaming weather service, set to debut Oct. 25.
Freeze signed off Sunday after 10 years as weekend meteorologist at WABC, the ABC-owned station in New York.
