 

Des Plaines man fighting for new trial in 1988 murder-for-hire dies in prison

  • Ronald Kliner

    Ronald Kliner

 
Charles Keeshan
 
 
Updated 10/7/2021 1:43 PM

Ronald Kliner, a former Des Plaines man who's been waging a yearslong legal battle for a new trial in a 1988 murder-for-hire, has died in prison, his supporters announced Thursday.

Kliner died Monday at the Hill Correctional Center in Galesburg, according to the Friends of Ronald Kliner organization. He was 60.

 

A cause of death has not been disclosed, supporters say.

"Ronald Kliner fought for 29 years to prove his innocence and always maintained it," Natalia Bogucka wrote on a GoFundMe online fundraising page set up to help with funeral costs and an independent autopsy. "He was a warrior for the underdog. He spoke out against the justice system that stole the best years of his life. He was optimistic about being exonerated and everyone around him believed he was extremely close.

"We loved Ron with all of our hearts," she added. "We will continue to fight to clear his name."

Kliner had been scheduled to appear before a Cook County judge on Oct. 29, for a potential ruling on his latest motion for a new trial.

A jury convicted Kliner in 1996 of murder charges stemming from the February 1988 killing of Dana Rinaldi, who was shot five times as she pleaded for her life outside her Palatine Township home. He initially was sentenced to death, but that was commuted to life without parole by then-Gov. George Ryan in 2003.

Authorities alleged Kliner killed the 28-year-old Rinaldi at the behest of his childhood friend -- and the victim's husband -- Joseph Rinaldi.

In the years since, Kliner and his attorneys have argued that new evidence has surfaced that could clear him if he were given another trial. That new evidence included DNA from the crime scene that fails to link Kliner to the murder, evidence casting doubt on the credibility of prosecution witnesses, an alibi, and testimony connecting another man to the killing.

Supporters are planning a gathering at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29, at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Judge grants prosecutors time to review retrial request of convicted murderer from Des Plaines
Related Article
Judge grants prosecutors time to review retrial request of convicted murderer from Des Plaines
 
Convicted killer from Des Plaines to stay in prison while bid for new trial is pending
Related Article
Convicted killer from Des Plaines to stay in prison while bid for new trial is pending
 
Will new evidence mean new trial in 1988 murder-for-hire case?
Related Article
Will new evidence mean new trial in 1988 murder-for-hire case?
 
Former death row inmate wants new trial
Related Article
Former death row inmate wants new trial
 
Judge allows DNA, other testing on evidence from 1980s Palatine-area murder case
Related Article
Judge allows DNA, other testing on evidence from 1980s Palatine-area murder case
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 