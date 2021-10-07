Des Plaines man arrested on firearm, drug charges

A Des Plaines man was arrested early Monday after police responding to a noise complaint found him holding a gun, authorities said.

Benjamin Curtis, 19, of the 9600 block of Reding Circle, also had 28 grams of marijuana in his SUV, Des Plaines police said.

Police confronted Curtis about 1:20 a.m. on the 2000 block of Pine Street.

According to reports, an officer spotted Curtis standing near the driver's door of the SUV and ordered him to stay still. When Curtis moved his left hand behind his back, the officer grabbed him and a pistol fell out of Curtis' hand, police said.

Curtis was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.