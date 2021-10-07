 

Demonstrators flank Higgins Road during Biden visit

  • Demonstrators wait for President Joe Biden's visit to Elk Grove Village.

    Demonstrators wait for President Joe Biden's visit to Elk Grove Village. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 10/7/2021 2:40 PM

Dozens of demonstrators lined Higgins Road near the entrance to the Elk Grove Technology Park to voice their displeasure with President Joe Biden's visit today.

They waved flags and held up signs proclaiming their political views, from "Trump Won" to "Illegal Mandates." One man played a snare drum to get attention; a few people yelled through megaphones.

 

"We're a country of freedom," said protester Lori Felde of Elk Grove Village. "And they're taking away our freedoms."

Some counter-protestors demonstrated, as well.

John Zinkis, 21, of Wheaton, stood on an opposite street corner with a small sign saying "Tax the rich." At one point he was confronted by two anti-Biden demonstrators, one running from across Higgins Road. A police officer stopped and the three separated.

"It was pretty intimidating," Zinkis said. "I didn't know what he was going to do."

Protesters initially flanked Higgins Road. But shortly before 1 p.m., bicycle-riding police officers wearing yellow shirts and black pants or shorts moved all the protesters to the north side of Higgins. They declined to say what agency they were from.

Sycamore resident Phil Cuthbert joined the protest before Biden's arrival. He said he works at a company in the technology park and was on his lunch break.

Cuthbert opposes corporate vaccine mandates, saying people shouldn't lose their jobs if they don't get the shot. "It's not fair," he said.

