COVID-19 update: 1,676 hospitalized, 36 more deaths, 3,371 new cases

Pfizer officials announced they are seeking federal approval this month to begin providing doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11. Daily Herald File Photo/November 2016

State health officials today reported 1,676 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois.

Of those hospitalized, 409 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

IDPH officials also reported 36 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 3,371 new infections.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 25,189, while 1,647,364 cases have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 2.2%, up slightly from the day before. Case positivity allows health officials to track the level of infection within a certain population by monitoring the percentage of new cases derived from batches of test results. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, 47,306 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide, IDPH reported.

Vaccine providers in Illinois have now administered a total of 14,789,589 doses since December 2020.

IDPH officials also noted 55.7% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now considered fully vaccinated.