Biden coming to Elk Grove Village today to reinforce vaccine message

President Joe Biden speaks at McHenry County College on July 7 in Crystal Lake. The president is coming to Elk Grove Village to promote COVID-19 vaccinations today. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, July 2021

When President Joe Biden arrives in Elk Grove Village today to encourage employers to set COVID-19 vaccination requirements, he'll be using the backdrop of a local construction project to help make his point.

The president plans to speak at Elk Grove's Technology Park at the construction site of a data center being built by Clayco, a Midwestern company that will be announcing it is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for employees.

"Importantly, they will implement a system of vaccinations or testing to all of their employees, in line with the president's requirements," a White House official said.

The government is releasing a report today that finds when employers mandate shots for workers, vaccination rates increase by 20 percentage points.

Biden will be met at O'Hare International Airport by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot along with United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. Pritzker has instituted vaccination requirements for certain state workers as well as teachers and health-care workers, and Lightfoot is requiring all city employees to get shots.

United Airlines in August required all of its 67,000 U.S. employees to be inoculated against COVID-19 and announced in late September it would begin firing those who did not comply.

"The president's message will be clear: Vaccination requirements work. Vaccination requirements get more people vaccinated, helping to end the pandemic and strengthen the economy," the official said.

Biden on Sept. 9 introduced significant mandates for employers with more than 100 workers to require COVID-19 vaccines or weekly tests. He also instituted vaccinations at health care facilities accepting Medicare or Medicaid users, and for federal contractors.

Clayco Executive Chairman Bob Clark is a longtime supporter of Democrats Biden and former President Barack Obama. Clark was a member of Biden's National Finance Committee during his presidential campaign.