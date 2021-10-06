Huntley High School put under lockdown Wednesday

Huntley High School was put in a "hold in place" lockdown Wednesday and Huntley police officers were called to the school to investigate a "potential safety concern, Huntley police said.

During the lockdown, common spaces and hallways were cleared and students remained in their classrooms, Huntley police said in a Facebook post.

"There is no current active threat to student or staff safety at this time," police said in the post.

Later, by 3:15 p.m., police and Huntley Community School District 158 personnel determined there was no credible threat to student or staff safety at Huntley High School, and students were dismissed from the building.

"Please be advised that officials will be directing traffic on Harmony Road to accommodate buses and families may experience delays," police wrote.

After-school activities were allowed to be conducted as normal, though students who did not have a scheduled activity were required to leave campus.