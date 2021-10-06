Former Condell nurse charged with reckless conduct, endangering safety of a patient

A former nurse at Advocate Condell Medical Center was charged Tuesday with two counts of reckless conduct for endangering the safety of a patient, according to a news release from Libertyville police.

Geneva G. Wright, 32, of the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue in Grayslake, was arrested at her home following an investigation that started in March, according to the release. The investigation began after police were notified by Advocate representatives about the care Wright has provided to a patient who had recently died.

"Even though the nurse's criminal conduct did not cause the patient's death, her actions violated the sacred trust that all of us place in our health care providers: 'to, first, do no harm,'" Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement shared by Libertyville police. "Ms. Wright appears to have inserted her own agenda into the solemn end-of-life decision-making process that confronts so many families."

Wright was fired by the hospital after an internal investigation, according to a statement from Advocate.

"Nothing is more important to us than safety and we wholeheartedly believe our team members come to work every day to do the right thing and to serve our patients with compassion and respect," the statement read. "However, this individual's actions are not justified, regardless of their intent, and are a direct violation of our policies and protocols."

Authorities said the case appeared to be an isolated incident. Wright posted $2,000 as bond and is set to appear in court Oct. 26.