Elgin police, residents gather to honor officers lost in the line of duty

The Elgin Police Department color guard prepares to post the colors at the start of a police memorial service in front of the station on Wednesday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Elgin police officers, including Det. Dan Rouse, left, salute during the department's annual police memorial service in front of the station on Wednesday. The service honors officers who have fallen in the line of duty. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Elgin police officers and residents gathered in front of the department Wednesday to show their appreciation for members of law enforcement who serve today and honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The annual police memorial service, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic and postponed from May this year, paid tribute to the 374 officers nationally who lost their lives on the job in 2020 and the 328 so far in 2021. Ten of the officers in 2020 and six in 2021 were from Illinois, including the recent shooting death of Chicago police officer Ella French.

Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley told those in attendance that a "staggering number" of them died of COVID-19; 245 in 2020 and 207 in 2021. Other deaths were attributed to gunfire, automobile crashes and vehicular assault.

"This is the reality of what officers currently serving are facing," Lalley said during the presentation. "But they still choose to serve their communities with pride and honor."

The service included a color guard, a rendition of the national anthem by Tiffany Henderson, comments by Mayor David Kaptain and Lalley and placement of a memorial wreath. The flags in front of the department were lowered to half staff following a firing detail and playing of taps.

Lalley read the names of the Illinois law enforcement officers who died and then thanked her officers for the work they do every day.

"I'm proud of each one of you and know that your dedication and the uncertainty that you work in every day does not go unnoticed or unappreciated," she said. "Because of your dedication, you have made this community a better one."