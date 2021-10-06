2 killed in apparent suburban home invasion

Two men who were shot during an apparent home invasion inside a suburban Chicago residence died shortly after they were discovered, authorities said.

Kamani Whalum, 20, and Clarence Whalum, 22, were pronounced dead on Tuesday night, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

In a news release, Country Club Hills Police Chief John Galvin said that police had gone to the home at about 7:30 p.m. after someone called to report a home invasion at the home where the two men lived. He said police entered the home and found the two men, both of whom had suffered gunshot wounds. The men were both rushed to an area hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

Police have declined to release details about their investigation, or how the two men were related.

