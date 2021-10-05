Minnesota man identified as victim of I-94 crash near Wadsworth Road

The Lake County coroner's office has identified the man who died Monday morning in a rollover accident on I-94.

Bashir Hussain, 34 of Willmar, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene after the semitrailer truck he was driving rolled over onto the median, according to a news release issued Tuesday. The accident occurred just south of Wadsworth Road.

An autopsy found Hussain died from multiple blunt-force injuries as a result of the crash, the release said.

The coroner's office said the death and crash investigations are still ongoing.