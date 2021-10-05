Foxx: 'Wrong' for Lightfoot to publicly discuss deadly shootout in Chicago

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, shown here in 2019, says Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot got some facts wrong about a deadly shooting. Associated Press/Feb. 22, 2019

Facing heavy criticism after her office rejected charges against five suspects in a deadly shootout, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx on Tuesday slammed Mayor Lori Lightfoot for raising alarms about the case and allegedly getting certain facts wrong, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

During a news conference in Englewood, Foxx said it was "inappropriate" and "wrong" for the former federal prosecutor to publicly discuss details of the gang-related gunfight Friday morning in Austin that left one shooter dead and two suspects wounded.

A day earlier, Lightfoot publicly urged Foxx to personally get involved in the case and to reconsider charging two suspects who allegedly helped instigate the shooting. She and a group of five West Side alderpersons also sent a letter to Foxx voicing their concerns and making a similar request.

Full report at chicago.suntimes.com.