Fire leaves Carol Stream home uninhabitable

Carol Stream Fire Protection District fire officials said no one was injured in a Monday evening fire that left a two-story, single-family house uninhabitable.

Fire officials said they were called to home on the 1N300 block of Papworth Street at 9:13 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a house fire.

Firefighters reported heavy fire in the back of the home extending to the second floor upon arrival.

The residents of the home had safely exited before firefighters arrived, and fire officials reported no injuries to firefighters battling the blaze.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes and firefighters were on scene for another hour and a half performing salvage operations and checking for any hot spots.

No damage estimate was available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious, fire officials said.