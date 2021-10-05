Feder: B96 replacing Gabe and Nina

After three years on the dawn patrol at Audacy Top 40 WBBM 96.3-FM it's over and out for Gabe Ramirez and Nina Hajian, Robert Feder writes.

Last week the company posted a job opening for a new morning team.

Hajian has been off the air without explanation since August.

Look for Ramirez soon to follow. For now he's still listed solo on B96's website.

The duo first united in 2018 under morning host Kevin "Drex" Buchar, who left the following year.

It's been "The Gabe and Nina Show" since then. In the latest Nielsen Audio survey B96 tied for 22nd place in mornings with a 1.6 percent share and a cumulative weekly audience of 279,300.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.