COVID-19 update: 1,708 hospitalized, 23 more deaths, 3,058 new cases

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois are declining about still more than double the amount of patients when the state lifted all restrictions on businesses and eliminated masking requirements for vaccinated individuals in June. Courtesy of Edward Hospital

State health officials today reported 1,708 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois.

Of those hospitalized, 408 were in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he is not yet ready to lift the indoor masking requirement put into effect statewide Aug. 30 because hospitalizations remain high from the virus. COVID-19 hospitalizations are more than double the amount when all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted June 11.

IDPH officials also announced 23 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 3,058 new cases of the respiratory disease.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 25,099, while 1,641,061 infections have been reported since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's current seven-day case positivity rate is at 2.2%, where it has hovered for most of the past week. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test results. A seven-day average is used to account for anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials reported another 29,838 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide, bringing the total number of vaccine inoculations to 14,719,222 in Illinois.

Vaccine providers in Illinois are currently averaging 30,985 shots a day.

IDPH reports 55.6% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.