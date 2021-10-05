Authorities say Villa Park man displayed fake bomb in Lombard bank robbery

A Villa Park man has been charged in Monday's bank robbery in Lombard.

The FBI alleges Jason Bradley walked into the West Suburban Bank at 707 N. Main St. at 1:17 p.m. and handed the branch manager a threatening note.

Bradley then unzipped his jacket and revealed a device strapped to his waist that appeared to be bomb, according to a federal court filing. The device was later determined to be fireworks, authorities said.

Bradley left the bank after the branch manager gave him $800, the court filing said.

Authorities said surveillance cameras inside and outside the bank captured Bradley's image as well as the license plate of the Chevrolet Cruze he drove.

After watching Bradley's home on the 300 block of Mission Avenue for several hours, police arrested him about 6:40 p.m. Monday. They said they found about $747 on him.