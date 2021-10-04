Remembrance service for Native American boarding school youth set for Oct. 6

Journey of Hope in Elgin is hosting a special service of remembrance for Native American children who were taken to boarding schools, never to return.

The service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the church, 37W040 Highland Ave. in Elgin. Journey of Hope, through its relationship with Spirit Lake, North Dakota and the connection with CONAM (Commission on Native American Ministries), will be holding a special service of remembrance for those Native American children who were taken from their homes and families to boarding schools all across the U.S. and Canada starting in the 19th century.

The service also will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. The service will feature prayers, music, and testimonies from some who have been affected by this injustice.

For information, visit johumc.org.