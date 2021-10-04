Let's try this again -- Biden set to visit Chicago area Thursday

Negotiations with Congress postponed President Joe Biden's expected trip to the suburbs last week but he's scheduled a stop in the Chicago area on Thursday, officials said.

The president is coming "to highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements," the White House said in a release.

It's also likely Biden will promote infrastructure bills currently facing a bumpy ride in Congress.

What's unknown is whether Biden will visit Elk Grove Village.

The president was planning to visit the Elk Grove Technology Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, but had to cancel late afternoon Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Biden on Sept. 9 introduced significant mandates for employers with more than 100 workers to require COVID-19 vaccines or weekly tests. He also instituted vaccinations at health care facilities accepting Medicare or Medicaid users, and for federal contractors.

The president came to Crystal Lake on July 7, stopping at McHenry County College for a tour and speech. It was his first visit to Illinois since the inauguration.