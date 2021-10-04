 

Let's try this again: Biden set to visit Chicago area Thursday

  • President Joe Biden speaks July 7 at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake.

    President Joe Biden speaks July 7 at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Negotiations with Congress postponed President Joe Biden's expected trip to the suburbs last week, but he's scheduled a stop in the Chicago area on Thursday, officials said.

The president is coming "to highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements," the White House said in a release.

 

It's also likely Biden will promote infrastructure legislation currently facing a bumpy ride in Congress.

What's unknown is whether Biden will visit Elk Grove Village.

The president was planning to visit the Elk Grove Technology Park last Wednesday but canceled late in the afternoon before.

Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson said Monday afternoon that he couldn't confirm or deny whether Biden's Chicago area visit would include a stop in the Northwest suburban town.

Biden on Sept. 9 introduced significant mandates for employers with more than 100 workers to require COVID-19 vaccines or weekly tests. He also instituted vaccinations at health care facilities accepting Medicare or Medicaid users, and for federal contractors.

The president came to Crystal Lake on July 7, stopping at McHenry County College for a tour and speech. It was his first visit to Illinois since the inauguration.

