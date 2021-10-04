Lake County celebrates Hispanic Heritage month through public art exhibit

As part of its "Art in Public Places" program, Lake County government is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month with its newest exhibit titled "GENERACIONES en este país: GENERATIONS in this land" in the county's main administration building, 18 N. County St., in downtown Waukegan.

A public reception for the exhibit will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

The exhibit honors immigrant and first-, second- and third-generation artists from various cultures. It was curated by artist and College of Lake County Community Art Coordinator Katrina Davis-Salazar, with the creative assistance of Josh Beadle of Three Brothers Theater.

The exhibit includes work from former CLC students Lia Shulze, Alma Salgado, Daniela Castro, Jesus Ortega, and Everett Reynolds, as well as community members Geovanni Gonzalez, Lucinda Pearl, and Davis-Salazar herself.

It is open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information on Lake County's Art in Public Places, visit lakecountyil.gov/art.