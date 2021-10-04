Glen Ellyn plans to replace roof on Stacy's Tavern

The village of Glen Ellyn is replacing the roof on Stacy's Tavern. Daily Herald file photo

The historic Stacy's Tavern in Glen Ellyn is getting a new roof.

The village board has approved a $60,000 project to replace the roughly 25-year-old roofs atop Stacy's Tavern, its outhouse and smoke house. The roofs of the three structures are made of cedar shingles and show signs of degradation.

The nonprofit Glen Ellyn Historical Society operates Stacy's Tavern, a stagecoach inn built in 1846, as a museum along the present-day intersection of St. Charles and Geneva roads and Main Street. The village of Glen Ellyn purchased the landmark in 1968.

The village has hired Lake Zurich-based All American Exterior Solutions to complete the roofing work.