 

Feder: Pat Cassidy helps put WBBM Newsradio back on top

  • Pat Cassidy

    Pat Cassidy

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 10/4/2021 3:05 PM

With veteran morning news anchor Pat Cassidy leading the way, WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM bounced back to first place in the latest survey of Chicago radio listenership, Robert Feder reports.

In addition to ranking No. 1 overall, the Audacy all-news combo won in mornings with Cassidy, middays with Cisco Cotto and afternoons with Keith Johnson and Lisa Fielding, according to Nielsen Audio figures released Monday.

 

Read the full story here.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facbook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interuption.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 