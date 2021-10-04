Feder: Pat Cassidy helps put WBBM Newsradio back on top

With veteran morning news anchor Pat Cassidy leading the way, WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM bounced back to first place in the latest survey of Chicago radio listenership, Robert Feder reports.

In addition to ranking No. 1 overall, the Audacy all-news combo won in mornings with Cassidy, middays with Cisco Cotto and afternoons with Keith Johnson and Lisa Fielding, according to Nielsen Audio figures released Monday.

Read the full story here.