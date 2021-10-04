COVID-19 update: Weekend figures show 7,139 new cases, 59 more deaths

Another 117,847 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered throughout Illinois over the past three days, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures. Associated Press File Photo/March 2020

State health officials today reported 1,687 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized throughout Illinois, 412 of whom are in intensive care.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health records, hospitals are treating 10.9% fewer COVID-19 patients than a week ago.

IDPH officials also reported 59 more COVID-19 deaths since Friday, as well as 7,139 new cases of the respiratory disease were diagnosed over the past three days.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 25,076, while 1,638,003 total infections have been diagnosed.

IDPH does not update COVID-19 figures on weekends.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is currently at 2.2%, where it was three days ago. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test results. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those numbers.

Meanwhile, 117,847 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered over the past three days as well, according to IDPH records.

That brings the total number of vaccine inoculations to 14,689,384 since mid-December.

So far, 55.5% of the state's 12.7 million residents are considered fully vaccinated.