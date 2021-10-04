 

Council members call Chicago 'the most dangerous city in the country'

  • Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown responds to a question during a news conference in July about multiple shootings in the city.

    Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown responds to a question during a news conference in July about multiple shootings in the city. Associated Press

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 10/4/2021 8:07 PM

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown was accused Monday of presiding over "the most dangerous city in the country" as council members from across the city demanded that he hire more police officers -- not just fill the 1,000 existing vacancies.

At a budget hearing, council memberws vented their anger about the rise in homicides, shootings and carjackings from last year's troubling levels that has left them afraid, no matter where they live.

 

Alderman Matt O'Shea cited the alarming statistics: 616 homicides this year, up 4% from 2020 and 57% over the past two years; 2,700 shooting incidents, up 11% from last year and 67% over the last two years; 3,475 shooting victims, 334 of those juveniles.

O'Shea called it the highest number of juvenile shooting victims in the "history of record-keeping" in Chicago.

•For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

