Lombard Fire Department hosts open house Wednesday

The Lombard Fire Department is inviting residents to attend a community open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Fire Station 45, 50 E. St. Charles Road.

Held in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, the free open house will include demonstrations and the opportunity to meet Lombard firefighters and paramedics. Everyone in attendance will get a closer look at fire and EMS vehicles, the apparatus involved in firefighting and emergency responses.

Anyone with questions about the event can contact Lombard Fire Marshal & Bureau Chief Perry Johnson at (630) 620-5750 or JohnsonP@villageoflombard.org.