Juvenile seriously injured in Elgin shooting Sunday morning

Elgin police are investigating a shooting near the city's downtown early Sunday morning that left a juvenile hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to police, officers responded at about 3 a.m. to several calls about the sound of shots fired in the 200 block of DuPage Street. When they arrived on the scene, the officers found that a juvenile male victim had been struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives from the Elgin Police Department's Special Investigations Group are investigating, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include ELGINPD at the beginning of the text, along with the information.