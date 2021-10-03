Input sought on Old McHenry Crossings plan

Public input is being sought via a virtual forum as the Lake County Division of Transportation initiates a study to improve the Old McHenry Crossings project area near Hawthorn Woods, Lake Zurich and Kildeer.

The study focuses on areas surrounding the Old McHenry Road and Canadian National Railroad Crossing and along Quentin Road.

Anyone interested can log in until Oct. 15 to learn more about the project and provide comments for the Old McHenry Crossings Improvement Study.

Visit the virtual forum at https://omxproject.com/.