Apple-themed fall fest brings families to Lake Zurich

Carved pumpkins hang from trees during the first "A Bushel of Apples Fall Fest" at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Maxwell DeLillo, 4, of Palatine jumps among straw and pumpkins Sunday during the A Bushel of Apples Fall Fest at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Eight year-old Joseph Bobbe, left, and his sister Addyson, 10, play giant Jenga on Sunday during the A Bushel of Apples Fall Fest at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich. The Bobbes are from Joliet. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Lindsay Weaver, left, of Palatine dances with daughter Lily, 2, as Melissa Klein dances with her daughter Ella, 2, to the folk music of Jimmy Marquis during the "A Bushel of Apples Fall Fest" at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich Sunday. The Kleins and Weavers are both from Palatine. "There is nothing better," said Andrew Klein of seeing his wife and daughter dancing to the music of family friend Marquis. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Building on the success of a fall-themed beer launched a year ago, Lake Zurich and the local Phase Three Brewing Co. teamed up for the first "A Bushel of Apples Fall Fest" this weekend at Paulus Park.

The two-day fest featured live music, food trucks, family activities and 20 beers on tap, highlighted by the release of Phase Three's annual fall collaboration beer, fittingly called A Bushel of Apples.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the Greater Chicago Food Depository, with Phase Three donating $1 from every single 4-pack sold to the regional food bank.