Apple-themed fall fest brings families to Lake Zurich
Updated 10/3/2021 5:17 PM
Building on the success of a fall-themed beer launched a year ago, Lake Zurich and the local Phase Three Brewing Co. teamed up for the first "A Bushel of Apples Fall Fest" this weekend at Paulus Park.
The two-day fest featured live music, food trucks, family activities and 20 beers on tap, highlighted by the release of Phase Three's annual fall collaboration beer, fittingly called A Bushel of Apples.
The event also served as a fundraiser for the Greater Chicago Food Depository, with Phase Three donating $1 from every single 4-pack sold to the regional food bank.