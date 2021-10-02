Two dead in separate early morning crashes on Interstate 90

Wreckage from one of two fatal crashes that happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Hampshire early Saturday morning is cleared from the roadway. Courtesy of Scott Stone

Illinois State Police say two people are dead following two separate early morning crashes on Interstate 90 near Hampshire.

Troopers said the first crash occurred at about 3:15 a.m. today in the westbound lanes of I-90, just east of Belvidere.

According to state police officials, a sedan crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer, causing the vehicle to roll into a ditch.

The unidentified male driver of the sedan was killed and a female passenger was injured and transported to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries, state police said.

The westbound side of the road was closed because of the crash, causing a significant backup on the tollway.

An Illinois Tollway Authority vehicle was in use to divert oncoming westbound traffic at the Route 23 exit west of Hampshire when it was struck by a vehicle that failed to yield to the unoccupied truck's warning signs.

That vehicle burst into flames, killing the unidentified driver, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported in the second crash.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed until about 10:30 a.m., but have since reopened.

Both crashes remain under investigation.