Suburban Skyview: Lake County barn offers reminder of farming history

A bicyclist rides past an old barn and silo owned by the Lake County Forest Preserve District in Fremont Township. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Bicyclists can enjoy rolling hills, scenic farms and wildlife on seemingly endless miles of country roads and trails in Lake County. Access to several trail systems can be gained through the Ray Lake Forest Preserve on West Erhart Road in Fremont Township.

Nearby, a collection of old barns, outbuildings and a silo sit east of the preserve's entrance.

In early 2015, acquisition was authorized for the Lake County Forest Preserve District to purchase that property, a 20-acre parcel, from the Diebold Family Partnership.

The additional land helped expand the 557-acre Ray Lake preserve.

The Diebold family settled the area in 1872 and operated a dairy farm for four generations.

John Nelson, the district's director of Operations and Infrastructure, said the buildings were temporarily licensed to a local farmer, but are now vacant.

The buildings are no longer needed by the district and are approved for demolition. He said asbestos-containing materials were removed, and they will be razed this winter.

