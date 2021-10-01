Virtual forum on Sunday will address net-zero building

Net-zero buildings in the Lake County Forest Preserve District will be discussed in a virtual program from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. "Building with a Light Touch" will feature Becky Mathis, district landscape architect, and others in the sustainability field to discuss the design and context of buildings that produce as much energy as they use or more. Tips for homeowners to reduce energy use will be given. The virtual event is free, but registration is required at lcfpd.org.