Tunnel to Towers 5K walk/run on Sunday

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, established in memory of a fallen 9/11 firefighter, will hold a 5K run and walk on Sunday, Oct. 3, in Lake Zurich. The vent will honor and celebrate first responders and those in the military service. The event starts with a ceremony at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road (Route 12), at 7:30 a.m. followed by the 5K start at 8 a.m. Adult registration is $35 with lower prices for younger ages and military. Visit https://t2t.org/event/2021-tunnel-to-towers-5k-run-walk-lake-zurich/ or email LakeZurich@Tunnel2Towers.org.