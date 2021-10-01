Transformative St. Viator principal dies at 91

Former St. Viator High School Principal Donald Houde died Wednesday at 91, the high school announced in a news release.

Houde served from 1972 to 1979.

His tenure as the fourth principal of the Arlington Heights Catholic school was significant, as he "led the school and its faculty in a seismic shift of the organizational structure and curriculum that would last the next 15 years," the news release said.

Houde was a Viatorian brother for 69 years, including 40 as an educator.

"Don was a very creative teacher," said the Rev. Thomas Long, "and he was widely respected for that."

When Houde arrived from the former Spalding Institute in Peoria, the Viatorian community wanted to use St. Viator as a model school, where new ideas and educational concepts could be implemented, the news release said. Houde traveled with a team of educators to the East Coast before they created the "Schools with a School" model in which four programs were created based on individual learning styles.

"It was a significant contribution to the future of St. Viator at a time when the curriculum needed to add an emerging educational trend," said the Rev. Robert M. Egan, former school president.

Houde was the director of curriculum and administrative affairs with the Archdiocese of Chicago Office of Catholic Schools from 1979 to 1998.

In retirement, he volunteered at St. Josaphat Parish in Chicago, before moving to the Viatorian Province Center in 2012.

Visitation for Houde will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday before an 11 a.m. Mass, both at the Viatorian Province Center, 1212 E. Euclid Ave. in Arlington Heights. Those planning to attend must be vaccinated and wear a mask.

Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.