St. Charles man dies from injuries in Sept. 13 hit-and-run

Daily Herald report

A 72-year-old St. Charles man who was the victim of a Sept. 13 hit-and-run crash near St. Charles has died from his injuries.

The victim had been traveling north on Route 25 on his 2020 Harley Davidson three-wheel motorcycle and was stopped at a red light at the intersection with Gilberts Street when the crash occurred.

Authorities said Ruben Campuzano, 47, of the 500 block of Harrison Street in Elgin, was driving an SUV north on Route 25 when he struck the motorcycle from behind and fled the scene.

Days after the crash, Campuzano was charged with failing to report an accident with injuries, aggravated reckless driving, and driving while on a suspended license.

Those charges could be upgraded. Kane County Sheriff Chief Deputy Pat Gengler told the Kane County Chronicle that said the Kane County coroner's office will need to complete its investigation first.

"Once that's done, everything will be turned over to the state's attorney for review," Gengler said in an email.