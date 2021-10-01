 

St. Charles man dies from injuries in Sept. 13 hit-and-run

  • Ruben Campuzano

    Ruben Campuzano

 
Updated 10/1/2021 9:38 PM

Daily Herald report

A 72-year-old St. Charles man who was the victim of a Sept. 13 hit-and-run crash near St. Charles has died from his injuries.

 

The victim had been traveling north on Route 25 on his 2020 Harley Davidson three-wheel motorcycle and was stopped at a red light at the intersection with Gilberts Street when the crash occurred.

Authorities said Ruben Campuzano, 47, of the 500 block of Harrison Street in Elgin, was driving an SUV north on Route 25 when he struck the motorcycle from behind and fled the scene.

Days after the crash, Campuzano was charged with failing to report an accident with injuries, aggravated reckless driving, and driving while on a suspended license.

Those charges could be upgraded. Kane County Sheriff Chief Deputy Pat Gengler told the Kane County Chronicle that said the Kane County coroner's office will need to complete its investigation first.

"Once that's done, everything will be turned over to the state's attorney for review," Gengler said in an email.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facbook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interuption.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 