South Elgin man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

A 33-year-old South Elgin man is facing an attempted murder charge after authorities say he assaulted someone he knew with a knife.

Jordan S. Christensen, of the 1700 block of River Road, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed violence, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery/great bodily harm in connection with a stabbing that happened Wednesday morning.

Kane County prosecutors said Christensen cut the victim's throat with a spring-loaded knife and stabbed the victim on the left side of the neck and near the victim's ear multiple times. Christensen knows the victim, authorities said.

On Friday, Kane County Judge Julia Yetter set Christensen's bail at $500,000, meaning he must post $50,000 to be released from the county jail while the case is pending.

The South Elgin Police Department and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force conducted the investigation.