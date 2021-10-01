Marengo woman, Elgin man die after two-vehicle Marengo crash on Wednesday

A two-vehicle crash at Route 23 and Pleasant Grove Road on Wednesday resulted in three people being taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the Marengo Fire Protection District chief said. Courtesy of Shaw Media

A 51-year-old Marengo woman and a 34-year-old Elgin man have died after a two-vehicle crash in Marengo on Wednesday that sent all three people involved to the hospital, authorities said.

Drugs are believed to be a contributing factor, the McHenry County sheriff's office said in a news release Friday. The sheriff's office's Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

First responders were dispatched at 4:54 p.m. to the intersection of Route 23 and Coral Road for a two-vehicle traffic crash with entrapment and airbag deployment, according to the release.

A 2011 Chevrolet Camaro was northbound on Route 23 while a 2012 Honda Civic was traveling west on Coral Road, when the two vehicles crashed in the northeast portion of the intersection of the two roads, according to the release.

The 51-year-old woman was the only person in her vehicle. She was initially taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital and later flown by helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she succumbed to her injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Both the driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old Rockford woman, and the passenger, the Elgin man, were extracted from the Honda and taken by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford with life-threatening injuries.

The Rockford woman is in critical condition, according to the release.

None of the occupants of either vehicle wore seat belts, the sheriff's office said.