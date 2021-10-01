Feder: Univision Chicago gets news chief

Univision Communications has tapped the news director of its station in Sacramento, California, to lead the news operation of WGBO-Channel 66, Chicago's top-rated Spanish-language station.

As vice president of news, Luis Felipe Godinez succeeds Teri Arvesu, who shifted to a new corporate role.

A graduate of San Francisco State University, Godinez worked as assistant news director and executive producer at KDTV in San Franciso before joining KUVS in Sacramento in 2020.

Earlier he worked in Las Vegas, Denver and Amarillo, Texas.

"Luis is a forward-thinking journalist who brings with him with a wide range of experience including multimedia journalist, executive producer and five years as assistant news director in San Francisco," Doug Levy, president and general manager of Univision Chicago, told staffers in an email. "With so many amazing professionals working here in Chicago, I am excited to see how Luis will help to shape our newsroom to best position us for growth and success in the future."

