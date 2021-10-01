Elmhurst police seek two suspects in attempted home invasion
Elmhurst police are looking for two suspects who they say kicked in the back door of a home Thursday evening and then fled without taking anything.
Police responded to the home on the 500 block of West Babcock Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. for a report of the break-in.
The owner told police he was in the shower when he heard the door being kicked in. The owner said he didn't see the suspects and reported nothing was taken.
A neighbor's video cameras recorded two white males pulling into the driveway of the home in a white sedan, then walk around the house before leaving.
Police are checking for other video surveillance in the area.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police at (630) 530-3050.
